Haywards Heath Town hope SCFL will 'be lenient in any punishment they give'

Haywards Heath Town are hopeful the SCFL will be lenient when they are expected to meet next week.

Heath were charged with misconduct last week and yesterday they had a hearing to present their case against the charges.

The committee ruled against them and they now face a meeting with the SCFL committee, expected to be next to week, to find out their fate. A punishment could see them have a points deduction which would cost them the title.

Heath finished four points clear of Shoreham after beating Horsham YMCA 7-1 on the final day of the season.

But Stu Morgan, on behalf of the club, said: "I gather that although the charge was found proven the FA took the least possible action in only warning the club of future conduct and we are hopeful that the SCFL will follow the FA's guidance on the matter and be lenient in any punishment they give."