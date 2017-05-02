Heath takes decision to depart Worthing

Worthing Football Club defender Corey Heath will not sign a new contract with the club this summer.

The 21-year-old centre-half informed manager Gary Elphick he did not wish to stay following three years at Woodside Road on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter the same evening, Heath said on his official account: “I’d just like to thank everyone at Worthing for the past three years.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club, met some great people along the way and I’ll be leaving with many memories. I just feel now is the right time to move on.”

Worthing boss Elphick feels his departure may well be best for both parties.

He said: “Corey was exceptional the season before last when we got promoted. I felt at times last season he struggled a little but I’d like to thank him for his efforts with Worthing.

“I played alongside Corey the year we got promoted from the Ryman South and it’s a time I look back on fondly. Everyone at the club wishes him all the best in the future.”

Ben Pope, Harvey Sparks, Ross Edwards and Matt Boiling are the latest players to have penned new contracts for next season. Skipper Kane Wills, Lloyd Dawes and Sam Rents had already agreed new deals, while Dave Herbert and Kieron Thorp have both been released.

Elphick is pleased with the business done so far and said: “I identified the players I wanted to stay at the club and I’m pleased those seven will be back next season.”

Defenders Tom Cadman and Jack Cook have also been offered deals but Elphick admits it is a waiting game: “Tom has hopes of getting back in the pro game, while Jack could have a work placement in London. It’s a case of waiting on those two and seeing if they sign.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.