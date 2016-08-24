Herbert’s hat-trick helps Mullets progress in cup

Dave Herbert hit a hat-trick as Arundel Football Club romped to an emphatic 6-0 home success over Storrington in the Peter Bentley Cup second round on Tuesday.

Herbert’s treble included two fine free-kicks and strikes from Barney Boutwood, Rory Biggs and Alex Biggs helped Mullets see off division-lower Swans.

Mullets joint boss Craig Stuart felt it was an ideal way to follow up Saturday’s FA Cup win at Loxwood.

He said: “I think we struggled in the first 20 minutes and I was a little bit disappointed with the way we started.

“After Saturday it was always going to be tricky, we were nowhere near as good as we were against Loxwood, but in the end our quality shone through.

“I think our third goal was the killer, they dropped their heads and we really went in for the kill.”

After a slow start, Herbert’s curled free-kick stuck a post before finding the net to give his side the lead on 24 minutes.

It was 2-0 five minutes before the break as James Fernandes’ long-kick sent Herbert racing clear before he pulled the ball back for Rory Biggs to slot home.

The game was effectively ended in the space of three second half minutes as Herbert completed his hat-trick.

First, he curled a free-kick around the wall and into the bottom corner on 56 minutes.

Then, three minutes later, a sweeping move saw Nathan DaCosta pick out Harry Russell whose header back across goal was poked home by the in-form forward.

With time running out, Arundel further added to their lead. Boutwood got in on the act when he netted from Russell’s cross against his former side.

Alex Biggs then rounded it off as his drive crept under Swans goalkeeper Matt Neocleous in the last minute.

Arundel travel to Broadbridge Heath in the league on Saturday (3pm), before hosting rivals Pagham on Monday (11am).

ARUNDEL: Fernandes; L.DaCosta, Peake, Jenkins, N.DaCosta; R.Biggs, Jarvis, A.Biggs, S.Herbert; D.Herbert, Boutwood. Subs: Tipper (D.Herbert), Russell (R.Biggs), Butt, Rennie, Jones.

