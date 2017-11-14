Hinshelwood calls Worthing’s FA Trophy exit ‘embarrassing to watch’

Adam Hinshelwood called Worthing’s 1-0 FA Trophy exit at Thame United embarrassing to watch on Saturday and wants his players to quickly learn from it.

Worthing went into the match on the back of a four-game winning run but lost 1-0 to their Evo-Stik Southern League East Division opponents, who are a step lower in the football pyramid.

Worthing striker Jimmy Wild looks for a way through during Saturdays 1-0 defeat at Thame United. Picture by Marcus Hoare

Manager Hinshelwood hit out at his side’s display and work ethic and said he felt sorry for the club’s fans who made the 218-mile round trip to watch the match.

With the club battling against relegation from the Bostik League Premier Division, Hinshelwood is eager to make sure his side learn from the defeat but is refusing to right it off just because it was a cup match.

He said: “It was a poor performance from start to finish. We just didn’t give the fans anything to cheer about, we didn’t win any first balls or second balls, didn’t create any chances and there was no determination when crosses went into the box.

“It was a bad one. We have got to learn from it and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“It was embarrassing to watch and embarrassing to be part of. I felt really disappointed for the supporters who paid their hard-earned money to watch that performance and felt bad walking past them afterwards getting on the coach.

“We didn’t give it our full effort and I’m still disappointed about that.

“In the last few games the players had given their all but I don’t know how many could say they came off the pitch having put their full effort in.

“I’m sure the Thame players came off saying it but not ours.

“I’m not going to just right it off, we’ve got to learn from it and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

For full reaction and match report, see this week's Worthing Herald.