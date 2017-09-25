Hinshelwood delighted to be back at Worthing

Adam Hinshelwood is delighted to be back as manager of Worthing Football Club and said he'll take a second from bottom finish right now.

The 33-year-old was manager at Woodside Road for 18 months before he left in 2015 to take up a coaching position with Brighton & Hove Albion's under-18 team.



Hinshelwood returned to management with Hastings this summer but Worthing agreed a compensation package with Hastings last week and he replaces Gary Elphick, who resigned earlier this month.



On returning to the club, he said: "As soon as I walked back through the door it felt right.



"Despite recent events, the club's moving in the right direction and I can see all the things that George (Dowell) and Calvin (Buckland) spoke about when I first came in coming to fruition so I'm delighted to be able to come back and be a part of it."



The club are bottom of the Bostik League Premier Division with just one point from nine games but just one side goes down this season and Hinshelwood said: "Initially we've got to plug away and get points on the board as soon as possible then hopefully confidence grows.



"If we can do that and these young players get a bit of belief then who knows what's possible but with the situation we're in at the moment you'd take second bottom now if someone offered it to you.



"I'd urge the fans to be patient and stay behind this team, it's a young team but one thing they did was grind out a result on Sunday which is encouraging but obviously they could do with a bit more experience to help them out".



Hinshelwood will look to bring new faces into the club immediately and said: "Straight away I've got to look to strengthen, that's obvious, the league table doesn't lie. Although there's some really talented young players in the team, they just need a bit of help and they'll be times when they need to come out the team."

