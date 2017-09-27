Hinshelwood demands more from young team

Adam Hinshelwood assessed his first game since returning as Worthing Football Club manager and said: “I want to see more fight.”

Second half goals from substitute Noel Mbo saw Kingstonian come back from a goal down to claim a 2-1 Bostik League Premier Division win at Worthing’s temporary Nyewood Lane home last night.

Hinshelwood’s second reign got off to a dream start, with Alex Parsons – dual-signed from Bognor Regis earlier in the day – firing the home side ahead in the first half.

Mbo’s introduction proved the difference, though, as he struck twice in three second half minutes to win it for K’s.

The defeat leaves Worthing still searching for a first win 12 games into the new season. They are rooted to the foot of the Bostik League Premier Division having collected just one point from ten league games.

After being officially unveiled as Worthing manager for a second time on Monday, Hinshelwood wants it to ‘mean more’ to his young squad.

He said: “It’s another competitive performance but we’ve got to get out of the habit of just being happy competing at this level. We’ve got to keep getting ourselves in the position we did at half-time and go from there.

“It’s got to mean more to this group, we can’t be hesitant - especially at the back - go out and be braver. Everyone needs to get themselves on the front foot on the pitch, they’re playing at this level now, so it’s about grasping the opportunity.”

Parsons, handed his second Worthing debut after dual-signing from Rocks, saw a low drive fire the home side ahead after 33 minutes.

Mbo levelled 20 minutes from time, then got the winner three minutes later.

WORTHING: Covolan; Williamson, Watson, Boiling, Rents; Meekums, Samuels, Hallard, O’Sullivan; Parsons, Pope. Subs: Rolph, Sparks (Meekums, 65), Edwards (Hallard, 78), Mann (Williamson, 65), Minter.