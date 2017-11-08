Hinshelwood hails incredible Worthing support

Adam Hinshelwood hailed the Worthing fans as incredible after a crowd of 498 watched last night's match with Dorking Wanderers in heavy rain and gusty winds.

Worthing recorded a fourth successive victory in all competitions with a 3-1 win in the Bostik League Premier Division.

Kieron Pamment scores Worthing's third against Dorking. Picture by Marcus Hoare

Since returning to Woodside Road last month, Worthing have averaged 567 in their five games and Hinshelwood said: "It didn't stop raining and getting off to a good start helped but the fans have been incredible since I came back. They've welcomed me back with open arms and it's really nice.

"It spurs me on when they're singing and we'll work hard again on Thursday to get a team ready for Saturday at Thame.

"They've been first class. To get that sort of number on a horrible Tuesday night shows where the club could get to."

Harvey Sparks, Reece Hallard and Kieron Pamment got the goals against Dorking, with the latter scoring his seventh goal in nine games since returning to the club.

Worthing fans watch on in the wind and rain last night. Picture by Marcus Hoare

Hinshelwood said: "Kieron was keen to come and test himself at this level and he's fitted into the group really well. He's a great lad and another one who only wants to get better, improve himself and challenge himself at this level.

"He's another great character to have in the group and I can't speak highly enough of them all. They're all really coming together and working hard for one another.

"I'm delighted for the lads, they've been working their socks off.

"It would have been easy for me to just keep the same team tonight but I changed it up, left out our top goalscorer and captain (Ben Pope). To be fair he was a bit disappointed at first but then was fully behind the lads.

"There's no egos in the dressing room, they all want the same thing and are all working hard for it. It really bodes well for the future."

Hinshelwood gave a home debut to Jimmy Wild, who has joined the club after leaving Bognor. The tall frontman was unlucky not to score on a couple of occasions and Worthing's boss said: "Jimmy is a handful and he gives us a different option. He's good in defensive areas as well.

"That will be his first 90 minutes since March, so we've got him coming back, Popey coming back from a long-term injury and I still think we're to see the best of some of these players.

"Harvey's also still coming back and getting minutes. Ruben (Schneider) hasn't played much men's football and I thought he was excellent tonight.

"There's good competition in the squad and hopefully they only want to get better and improve as a group and individuals."

One disappointment for Hinshelwood is winger Zack Newton joining Met Police after moving to London: "I didn't really want to lose Zack but he lives up that way now and it's right on his doorstep.

"Getting the train down, he was struggling to get here on time but we didn't want him to go. He's a good player at this level and would have fitted in well with what we're trying to do but ultimately, you can understand his point of view.

"There's no hard feelings. If things don't work out, I'm pretty sure we'll be the first port of call for him to come back to.

"He's left on good terms, we're a bit disappointed that he's gone but I can understand his reasons."