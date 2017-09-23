Hinshelwood leaves Hastings - set for Worthing return

Hastings United Football Club have this morning released a statement saying Adam Hinshelwood has left the club and is set to return to Worthing as manager.

Hastings said Worthing made an approach for Hinshelwood and a compensation package was agreed between the clubs and personal terms have also been agreed.



Hastings have named Hinshelwood's assistant Chris Agutter their new manager and their director of football, Dean White, speaking to www.hastingsunited.com, said: "Obviously we are hugely disappointed with the situation but when Adam made us aware that due to personal and family reasons he would like to speak to Worthing about their management vacancy, despite being on contract with our Club, we felt we could not stand in his way.



"Adam has been a breath of fresh air since he arrived in June and has been key in developing a hard working and professional culture at the Football Club which will be needed for us to progress and achieve long term sustainability moving forward.



"We knew when we appointed a manager of Adam's quality that we may find it difficult to keep hold of him, However, It's obviously a surprise to everyone that an approach has come so soon, after three months into a three year contract.



"On behalf of the club I would like to thank Adam for his service to Hastings United Football Club and also Worthing for the professional way they have conducted themselves throughout the process and wish them both the very best for the future."

Worthing, who are bottom of the Bostik League Premier Division, have been without a manager since Gary Elphick resigned earlier this month.