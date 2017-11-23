Hinshelwood relishing 'big week' for Worthing

Worthing Football Club manager Adam Hinshelwood has challenged his team to put down a marker in their quest for Bostik League Premier Division survival next week.

A busy eight-day period sees Worthing welcome Harrow Borough on Saturday before trips to Kingstonian (Wednesday) and second-from-bottom Harlow Town round off a hectic week of league fixtures.

And with Worthing moving on to double figures in terms of league points with a home draw after entertaining Leiston last Saturday, Hinshelwood sees the next three games as a chance to continue to build momentum.

Worthing have taken seven points from a possible nine in their past three Bostik League Premier Division matches, a tally Hinshelwood hopes to see at least replicated next week.

He said: “We’ve got some good momentum going in the league and we’ve got a massive week to come now.

“It’s not going to be an easy eight days with one home game and the other two away but we’ll be going in full of confidence.

“The draw with Leiston on Saturday moved us on to double figures in terms of league points for the first time this season, so it’s about building on that now.”

Worthing edged ever closer to league safety after taking a point against Leiston last time out.

The two teams above them as things stand – Harlow Town and Needham Market were both beaten – meaning Worthing moved to within five points of safety, having played a game more than the two teams.

A trip to Harlow brings an end to the upcoming busy week for Hinshelwood’s side but he insists focus will be firmly on Harrow and Kingstonian first and said: “It is a big week for us but we’ll just take each game as it comes, not looking any further ahead than the next one.

“Harrow Borough and Kingstonian are both to come before the trip to Harlow. Hopefully we’ll be able to take something from the two games before Harlow and be in with a chance of being out or out of danger by the time we go to them.”

Having come away from their last away trip – a 1-0 FA Trophy defeat at Thame United – less than impressed, Hinshelwood believes it’s a chance for Worthing to prove themselves on the road again with Kingstonian and Harlow to come after Saturday’s home clash against Harrow.

He said: “We were really poor that day, maybe it was a case of over-confidence, I’m not sure.

“You can’t perform like we did – particularly away from home – and expect to come away from the game with anything. We’re at home on Saturday, then we’ve got the opportunity to put right what was a poor performance at Thame when we go to Kingstonian and Harlow in a short space of time, where we know we’ll to need to be at our best.”