Hinshelwood's back as Worthing boss

Adam Hinshelwood is back as manager of Worthing Football Club.

Hastings announced Hinshelwood's departure as their manager on Saturday but Worthing were unable to confirm Hinshelwood's return to the club until this evening owing to contractual obligations.

The 33-year-old was manager at Woodside Road for 18 months before he left in 2015 to take up a coaching position with Brighton & Hove Albion's under-18 team. He guided a young Worthing team to a sixth place finish in the 2014/15 season and brought through the likes of Omar Bugiel, Lloyd Dawes and Will Hendon.



Hinshelwood returned to management with Hastings this summer but Worthing agreed a compensation package with Hastings last week and he replaces Gary Elphick, who resigned earlier this month.



Worthing have had a difficult start to the season and are bottom of the Bostik League Premier Division, with just one point from nine matches, and they have been unable to play home matches at Woodside.



Worthing chairman George Dowell feels Hinshelwood's return is some much-needed positive news for the club and said: "We're delighted to welcome Adam back to the club.



"I think he is the perfect appointment to get the very best out of our young squad and also bring in the right characters to push us forward. He shares the ambition and values as the club and has a track record of developing young players, which he proved in his last spell at the club.



"It's a bit of positive news the club needs at the moment, I can't wait for him to start work with the squad."

Hinshelwood's first game back as Worthing boss will be Tuesday's match at Bognor with Kingstonian.