Hinshelwood: We need to show desire and belief to get first win

Worthing Football Club boss Adam Hinshelwood says his side have to show belief and desire to earn their first win of the season.

Worthing fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday to remain bottom of the Bostik League Premier Division with just one point from 11 matches.

Reece Hallard is about to send in a cross against Dulwich. Picture by Marcus Hoare

Ibrahim Kargbo got Dulwich's opener on 28 minutes, before Nyren Clunis added the second after 67 minutes. Worthing striker Ben Pope was shown a straight red card late on for a foul and will now miss three games.

Reflecting on the match, Hinshelwood - in his second game back in charge - was pleased with aspects of the performance and feels confidence will grow in the squad once they get their first win of the season.

He said: "It was a good footballing game up until they scored.

"We tried to implement the way I want the team to play a little bit more after having a training session with them. We played out from the back a bit more and got the ball down.

Reece Meekums on the run against Dulwich. Picture by Marcus Hoare

"All the time the game was 0-0, the spirit was high but the goal came just before half-time and it deflated us a bit. But credit to the lads, they kept going.

"The second goal came about when we tried to nick the ball off them instead of trying to hold them up. We were trying to get the ball back to get on the front foot and back in the game but they are a really good side, even though they were missing a few players themselves.

"It was a good competitive game and we played a bit more how I want us to, which was pleasing.

"We need to get points on the board, though. We've got a young group but they have been really responsive and are trying to take everything on board, so I can't fault them in that sense.

"There's no egos in the dressing room but they just need that feeling of winning a game again. They need to get that taste back and that will give them so much belief as the confidence will grow.

"No one is going to make it easy for us, it's going to be down to us to turn things around. We're going to have to earn every three points we get and that's only going to come with belief and desire."

On Pope's dismissal, Hinshelwood said: "It was a rusty touch late in the game and he stretched as the ball bounced and his foot was high, although their player was going for the ball as well.

"Four years ago, nothing would have been made of a challenge like that but the game's changed now. They were a bit more street wise about the incident and went straight up to the referee. I don't think it will be worth appealing.

"Hopefully we'll see a fresher Ben return to action after a bit of rest and recovery. He's played a lot of minutes after a long-term injury and has worked his socks off."

Hinshelwood gave a latest Worthing debut to Kieron Pamment, who briefly played for him at Woodside Road during his first spell as manager.

Hinshelwood said: "I brought in youngsters when I was here before and was disappointed he didn't stay.

"He's got good ability and can play a number of positions. He's played a lot of men's football now and is only getting better. He had a solid game on Saturday and there's definitely more to come. He's got good pace and an eye for goal."

Worthing host Leatherhead on Wednesday at Bognor's Nyewood Lane. Hinshelwood hopes to have dual-signed Alex Parsons available, after he was part of Bognor's squad for their 2-0 FA Cup third qualifying round win at Eastbourne Borough on Saturday.

Tony Nwachukwu, who has missed the past eight matches, is still struggling with shin splints.

WORTHING: Covolan; Clark, Rents (Hallard), Young, Boiling; Samuels, Edwards, Meekums (Williamson), Sparks; Pamment, Pope. Subs not used: Rolph, Minter, Schmitdinger.