Horsham YMCA to stage club reunion organised by former boss Suter

Horsham YMCA are to stage a reunion of players, club committee officials and friends who were at the club with long-standing former manager John Suter.

It will be held on Sunday, October 8, fittingly at the clubhouse at Gorings Mead from midday onwards.

The popular boss was in charge of the first team at Gorings Mead for a remarkable 19 seasons from 1989-90 to 2007-08.

Suter, 77, from Crawley, has managed several clubs in Sussex over an incredible 41 years.

He blew the final whistle on his career in October 2016 when he stepped down from Midhurst & Easbourne.

Suter has also managed Wick, Selsey, Storrington, Hassocks, Worthing United, Littlehampton and Steyning, but it was his period in charge at YMCA where he enjoyed such a special time.

Under his leadership YMCA won Sussex County League Division 2 and the Division 1 title twice. They also won the Division 2 Cup, Division 1 Cup and the RUR Cup.

YMCA played in the Ryman League for the last two seasons of his marathon spell in charge, before the club finally dispensed of his services.

Suter said: “They were great times and lots of players said it was the happiest time of their lives.

“It is not being held for any particular reason – it just came to me in a flash that it would be a great idea.

“I am hoping for players to come from all the years, including a couple who played in my first game. I hope to get people from the whole spectrum.”

To help judge the catering numbers, John would like to hear from anyone wishing to go. They can contact him via Facebook, by email at johnsuter@hotmail.co.uk or by phone on 07961 187005.