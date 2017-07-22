Hughton not getting carried away after a good workout against Crawley Town

Chris Hughton reflected on a good workout against Crawley Town, but is not getting too far ahead of himself in Brighton & Hove Albion's Premier League preparations.

Albion crashed six goals past their League Two hosts on their first pre-season friendly back on English soil after their Austria training camp.

Maty Ryan came through 45 minutes with very little to do as Albion fielded virtually two different XIs in each half at the Checkatrade Stadium.

They led 4-0 at the break as the outstanding Solly March put them ahead, before further strikes from Markus Suttner, Tomer Hemed and Jamie Murphy.

In the second half, Connor Goldson headed home from a corner and Glenn Murray got off the mark as he tucked home a penalty in front of a sizable Albion traveling contingent in the away end.

Seagulls boss Hughton, however, is well aware the emphatic scoreline means little in the grand scheme of their build-up to their opening day fixture against Manchester City.

He said: "I am pleased. What's equally important is that we come away from these games with no injuries and at this moment that is the case. It has been a really good workout.

"What did show was the level we have as opposed to Crawley which is normal, but I thought we played really well, particularly in the first half. We took a little bit longer to get going in the second, but our quality showed.

"Where we have been fortunate is that the three that we have signed, perhaps Maty (Ryan) didn't get so much work today, but all three have settled in really well. Particularly Pascal (Gross), who has been with us the longer of the three, but that helps. If you are able to bring players in early they are able to adjust to the players and patterns that we have and that has showed.

"It was a really good run out, we go into a tough game midweek and then again at the weekend and it is our way of getting fitter and trying to get some good combinations.

"I have been around long enough to know that what is good this game can not be so good in the next game. I have been involved in pre-seasons that have not been particularly good and not started the season so well.

"All we can do is get as much right as we can pre-season, we are going into a league now where we are going to be tested more than we have ever been tested before. We need to know we can get a lot of things right."

On any possible transfers, Hughton added: "We are working hard and you are never close until something is done, that's the way the market is, but we are working very hard and will try as much as possible to get those balances right between who we bring in and the core we have."