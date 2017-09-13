In-form Lancers secure fourth straight win

Lancing Football Club scored a fourth successive victory last night.

Alex Fair – with his fourth goal in just two games – Elliott Finney, Josh Clayman and Alex Bygraves all struck to seal a comprehensive 4-1 Sussex RUR Charity Cup first-round win at division-lower Southern Combination League Division 1 Bexhill United.

Lancers followed up their FA Vase victory over Rochester United three days earlier and boss John Sharman is pleased with his side’s progress at present.

He said: “It’s nice to keep the momentum going and getting four wins in a row breeds confidence. We’re playing some good football at the minute. I’m really pleased with how things are going.”

Lancers had the win all but sewn up inside the opening half-hour.

Fair broke the deadlock after five minutes and Finney added a second 11 minutes later. Clayman struck on the half-hour to put Lancers three goal ahead. Bygraves made it four on the hour before Kev Barden pulled one back.

LANCING: D’Cruz; Marsh, Bygraves, Sharman, Clayman; Williamson, Broughton, E.Finney; Aguair, Fair, L.Finney. Subs: Rudwick (Fair), Dramis (Broughton), Sisimayi (Aguair), Pittock, Platt.

