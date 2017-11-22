Lacklustre Lancers 'let themselves down'

Lancing Football Club manager John Sharman cursed a below-par performance as his side slipped to a Peter Bentley Cup quarter-final defeat last night.

Johden de Meyer’s brace and a goal from Amaraldo Glloga sealed a surprise 3-0 success for Lancers’ fellow Southern Combination League Premier Division opposition Crawley Down Gatwick.

Lancing have been one of the most in-form teams in the SCFL Premier Division over the past couple of months. A fine recent run has seen them collect back-to-back team of the month awards, though, that counted for little as they missed out the chance to book a semi-final spot.

Lancers boss Sharman was left bemused by such a below-par performance and said: “It was such a frustrating evening. We weren’t professional enough on the night and Crawley Down were excellent.

“Speaking to them afterwards, they seemed to really enjoy the surface. There are no excuses - best of luck to them in the semi-final. If they play like that again they’ll have a great chance.

“We really let ourselves down on the night, it wasn’t an acceptable performance. Maybe it was just one game too many, we’ve been on such a good run and we can’t afford to feel sorry for ourselves after this.”

Crawley Down made a flying start, finding themselves two goals to the good inside the opening 20 minutes.

De Meyer struck after eight minutes, while Glloga made it two nine minutes after. Lewis Finney flashed a shot wide late in the half but that was as good as it got for Lancers.

Facing a Peter Bentley Cup quarter-final exit, Sharman went with three at the back as the home side looked for a way back in it. The change in system left them susceptible to a counter and Crawley Down rounded off the scoring four minutes from time.

De Meyer bagged his second of the match to seal Crawley Down’s spot in the semi-final.

Lancers make the trip to Broadbridge Heath in the league on Saturday.

LANCING: D’Cruz; Marsh, Bygraves, Sharman, Boughton; Dramis, Berry, Williamson, E.Finney, L.Finney; Tredrea. Subs: Fair (Berry), Goldson (Dramis), Adams (Sharman), Donaldson, Pittock.