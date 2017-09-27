Lancers back on track by beating rivals Worthing United

Lancing Football Club got back on the winning trail by beating rivals Worthing United last night.

Lancers, who were dumped out of the FA Vase following an 11-goal thriller three days earlier, romped to an 4-1 Southern Combination League Premier Division success over Mavericks at Culver Road.

Just as in the FA Vase defeat, Lewis Finney was at the double, while Alex Fair and Leon Dramis also struck in the win.

Lancers boss John Sharman was just pleased to seal victory.

He said: “We didn’t play anywhere near as well as we could have but we got the three points. It was important to get back to winning ways and we did that.”

Fair got the opener inside two minutes, then Finney doubled the lead 18 minutes later. A 20-plus passing move was finished by Finney to make it three on the half-hour.

Substitute Dramis added a fourth seven minutes from the end. James McKernan pulled one back for Mavericks five minutes later.

LANCING: D’Cruz; Marsh, Bygraves, Sharman, Broughton; Rudwick, Williamson, A.Spinks; Fair, L.Finney, Tredrea. Subs: Sisimayi (A.Spinks), Dramis (Fair), Aguiar (Finney).