Lancing looking for first-team coach

Lancing Football Club are looking for a first-team coach to join their management team for the upcoming season.

Lancers finished 12th in the Southern Combination League Premier Division last season and want a Level 2 coach to join their set-up.

John Sharman is the club’s boss, with Nigel Geary and Malcolm Saunders his assistant managers.

Anyone interested in the role will need to be available on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Saturday afternoons.

For more details, contact Nigel Geary on 07584 035038.

The deadline to apply is June 7.

