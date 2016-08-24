Lancing United record first SCFL win in some style

Lancing United Football Club recorded their first-ever win in the Southern Combination League in some style on Tuesday.

After losing their opening game of the season 2-0 at home to Bosham on Saturday, United thrashed Rottingdean Village 6-0 on Tuesday evening.

Mark O’Regan gave United the lead inside a minute, before he made it 2-0 on 15 minutes. Grant Thetford then netted on 27 minutes to make it 3-0 at the break.

Tom Donnelly made it 4-0 with a superb solo goal on 55 minutes, before he scored with a diving header from Dan Measom’s cross on 75 minutes.

Josey Stakim completed the scoring five minutes from time.

On Saturday, second-half strikes from Alex Barnes and Marco Giambelardini took Bosham to victory.

Few chances were created in a swirling wind and torrential rain in the first half. Bosham defended superbly and showed why they had the second best defensive record last season.

Barnes punished some lacklustre United defending to put Bosham ahead on 57 minutes.

United looked to get back into the game but Giambelardini struck seven minutes from time to seal all three points for Bosham.

United boss James Baker said: “Saturday was a tough one for us against a well-drilled and organised Bosham side, who were the better team on the day.

“We were playing into the wind in the first half but with the wind in the second half, we kept on over-hitting passes as we were trying to force things too much.

“It was then nice to get the three points on Tuesday. We scored three goals in the first 20 minutes but weren’t happy at half-time despite being 3-0 up. We then turned it on in the second half and went up through the gears.

“It was a really good team performance and Karl Gillingham, in central defence, was an unsung hero for us as he won header after header.”

United are away to Sidlesham on Saturday (3pm) and then travel to Montpelier Villa on Monday (11am).

UNITED v Rottingdean: Allfrey; Dixon, Gillingham, Dawson, Church; Bailey, Page, Thetford; Donnelly, O’Regan, Stakim. Subs: Measom, Cockerton, Franks (all used), Hunt, Tuppen.

v Bosham: Allfrey; Tuppen, Franks, Gillingham, Church, Page, Bailey, Donnelly, Thetford, O’Regan, Stakim. Subs: Measom, Cockerton, Dawson.

