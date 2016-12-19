Late flurry helps ten-man Lancers to victory

Lancing Football Club made it five Southern Combination League Premier Division victories in a row on Saturday.

Jack Webber gave AFC Uckfield Town a first half lead but an Alex Fair brace and a Will Berry strike sealed a 3-1 victory for Lancers.

A lively affair saw both teams end the game with ten men. An Uckfield player was dismissed after picking up a second booking, while Lancing substitute Daryll Costen was given his marching orders for violent conduct.

Lancers boss John Sharman was happy with his side’s start and finish to the game but less than pleased at the break.

He said: “We started and ended the game really well but I was not impressed at half-time. I think it’s the first time I’ve had to have a real go but the boys did well to bounce back.

“We’ve won five games in a row now and we’re on a really good run of form.

“For us, it’s all about increasing the distance between ourselves and the bottom of this division.

“We’ve still got a long way to go but just need to keep doing what we have been in recent matches.”

Fair was sent racing through after ten minutes, only for his effort to be tipped wide.

Lancers were caught in possession seven minutes later and Jack Webber was on hand to finish off a breakaway move .

Lancing were lacklustre for the remainder of the half but bounced back in the second period.

Berry’s glancing header from a Lewis Finney free-kick levelled things up at 1-1 with 20 minutes to go.

Uckfield were then reduced to ten-men when one of their players received a second yellow three minutes later.

Costen was thrown on as Sharman looked to go for it but his stint was short-lived. Just three minutes after his arrival he was shown a straight red card for violent conduct.

With both teams a man light, Lancing coped the better and a late brace from Fair sealed a fifth straight victory.

His first came six minutes from time with a fine curling finish.

Fair then struck a second on 88 minutes as Lancing wrapped up all three points.

Lancing travel to league leaders Shoreham on Boxing Day (11am).

LANCING: D’Cruz; Kavanagh, Bygraves, Sharman, Fenton; Williamson, Waterman, Berry, Caplin; L.Finney, Fair. Subs: Costen (Kavanagh), E.Finney, Bennett.

