Late goal made draw feel like defeat - Hinshelwood

Adam Hinshelwood admitted Leatherhead's late leveller in Worthing Football Club's Bostik League Premier Division clash at Nyewood Lane last night made their draw feel like a defeat.

Jack Midson's header three minutes in to second half stoppage-time cancelled out Ben Pope's earlier effort as it finished 1-1 at Bognor's home.

Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood. Picture by Marcus Hoare

Worthing, who had picked up just a point in the league from 11 matches going in to the contest - managed to collect just a second point of the campaign.

Heading in to stoppage-time in the second half, Hinshelwood - in his third match in charge since returning to the club - looked on course to guide his side to a maiden league win at the 12th time of asking.

Midson had other ideas, though, heading home late on to ensure it finished level and Worthing boss Hinshelwood spoke of his frustration.

He said: "The one time we didn't get close enough to Jack (Midson) we were punished, that's the level that we are playing at. He (Jack Midson) has played in the Football League and that is the task facing us.

"It felt a bit like a defeat in the changing room after but what we've got to take in to account, we've had 45 minutes on the training pitch and implemented a plan superbly. We gave a good team a good game and this has got to be our level now. What we produced against Leatherhead is what we've to give for 90-plus minutes, week-in, week-out for the rest of the season."

If Worthing had held on for a first win of the season, it would have been enough to lift them off the bottom.

Hinshelwood takes his team to place-above Tooting & Mitcham United on Saturday - who are also yet to win in the league this season - knowing victory will move them above their above opposition and out of the only relegation place.

Worthing manager Hinshelwood knows if his side show the same quality they did against Leatherhead at Tooting, they'll give themselves a good chance.

He added: "We can't rest on our laurels we've got to get back out there and put in a similar performance on Saturday. I thought up to a point it was very good but it has to be better, this was a game we probably should have done better in.

"We have got to treat every game like it is our biggest from now to the end of the season. It may sound cliche but we've got to show the same desire, hunger, effort and commitment in every match."