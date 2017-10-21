Late strike sends Worthing to defeat

Substitute Joshua Walker netted three minutes from time to send Worthing Football Club to a 12th Bostik League Premier Division defeat of the season at Woodside Road this afternoon.

Efforts in the final 20 minutes from Walker and Niko Muir ensured league leaders Hendon sealed a fightback 2-1 victory over basement boys Worthing.

Defender Alfie Young had fired Worthing ahead after 53 minutes, only for Hendon to stage a comeback in the closing stages.

Alex Parsons, Reece Meekums and Reece Hallard all had chances but the home side failed to come away with anything - leaving them rooted to the foot of the table - still without a win from 15 league games this season.

Worthing made two changes from the team that drew with Metropolitan Police last time out. Injured Ross Edwards and unavailable Zack Newton were replaced in the starting line-up by Alex Parsons and debutant Rhyle Ovenden.

Both teams struggled to adjust to the testing blustery conditions early on.

It was the travelling side that mustered the first real opportunity after 12 minutes. Worthing failed to clear a corner, then the ball fell kindly to Matthew Ball who flashed an effort across the face of goal.

The home side, who were kicking in to the strong wind in the first half, had a great opportunity to go in front six minutes later. A slick move saw Harvey Sparks slip Jared Rance away down the left, his fizzed cross found Alex Parsons but his strike was saved by onrushing Hendon goalkeeper Tom Lovelock.

Worthing were insisting on playing out from the back, despite the tricky conditions. On a few occasions, they almost played themselves in to trouble but Hendon failed to capitalise and create clear openings.

The home side made a lively start to the second - working with the wind after half-time - and went in front eight minutes after the restart.

Defender Alfie Young fired a 25-yard thunderbolt past Lovelock and in to the bottom corner.

Reece Hallard came so close to doubling Worthing's lead 13 minutes later. Rance's corner was flicked towards goal by a side-foot volley from Hallard, only for Samuel Murphy to clear off-the-line.

Worthing continued to look threatening going forward and wasted another glorious chance 20 minutes from time. Parsons got in behind Hendon's backline but his tame strike was straight at Lovelock.

Hendon - who'd mustered very little in the second period - were level two minutes later. Jake Eggleton's cross found an unmarked Niko Muir in the middle and he sweeped an effort in to the bottom corner.

Worthing kept pushing for a winner, coming close eight minutes from time. A long-throw was not properly dealt with by Hendon. Reece Meekums had a shot blocked, before Pamment blazed the second attempt over.

Wasteful from the home side would comeback to haunt them five minutes later. Substitute Joshua Walker went unchallenged and fired a left-foot strike past Lucas Covolan.

The ball fell kindly to Meekums on the edge heading in to stoppage-time but he rifled well over as Worthing fell to defeat.

WORTHING: Covolan; Young, Watson, Cadman; Parsons, Ovenden, Hallard, Sparks; Meekums, Pamment, Rance. Subs: Williamson (Parsons, 77), Boiling, Wrightman, Rents, Schneider.