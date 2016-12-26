Littlehampton striker scores hat-tricks for two teams in one day

Littlehampton striker George Gaskin had a day to remember as he scored hat-tricks for both Littlehampton and Horsham today.

Gaskin notched a treble for Golds in their SCFL Premier Division 4-1 win at Worthing United, before he also scored a hat-trick for Horsham in their 8-1 Ryman League South Division victory at home to Godalming.

The match at Worthing United kicked off at 11am and Littlehampton fell behind early on, before Gaskin soon equalised.

Mitchell Hand soon gave Golds the lead, before Gaskin scored twice more to seal all three points and move Littlehampton out of the relegation zone.

It was Gaskin's second hat-trick of the season for Littlehampton, after rejoining the club from Shoreham in November.

After a trip up the A24 for a 2pm kick-off at Horsham, Gaskin, dual-signed with the Hornets, went on as a substitute with Horsham 4-1 ahead after 75 minutes. He then scored three goals in just 13 minutes - his fifth hat-trick of the season - as Horsham ended up running out 8-1 victors.

Gaskin now has 33 goals this season - 21 for Shoreham, nine for Littlehampton and three for Horsham.

