Lock rules himself out of the running for Worthing job

John Lock insists he is not in the running to become Worthing Football Club manager on a full-time basis.

Lock was appointed caretaker boss at the club following Gary Elphick's decision to resign on Saturday.

Worthing were beaten 4-2 at Dorking Wanderers in the Bostik League Premier Division last night, which was Lock's opening game in temporary charge.

The 65-year-old revealed he met several squad members for the first time heading to the game on the way to the game and does not want to charge charge on a permanent basis.

He said: "I've been at Worthing as a player and coach, so was happy to help out when I was offered a caretaker role. I'll continue to do what I'm doing as long as the club want me to be in place.

"I'm quite busy with other football commitments, so wouldn't be able to do it full-time. I'll just keep working with the team until I'm told otherwise."

Worthing took an early lead against Wanderers, then pulled it back to 3-2 minutes from the end. Wanderers restored their two-goal lead to take all three points in stoppage-time.

The loss leaves Worthing rooted to the bottom of the Bostik League Premier Division, still without a point from seven matches.

Lock, who will take training for the first time tomorrow and is expected to be in charge for Sunday's league clash with Staines Town at Bognor's Nyewood Lane home, insists Worthing have enough quality to turn things around this season.

He added: "The atmosphere was really good going up to the game and everyone of the team worked for each other. I was quite impressed with the performance and there are some quality young players in the squad.

"I'm sure whoever takes over here will get the team going and out of trouble this season."

