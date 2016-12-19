Lowestoft win capped my best week at the club – Elphick

Worthing Football Club joint manager Gary Elphick said Saturday’s 4-0 win at Lowestoft Town capped his best week at the club.

After winning at Dagenham & Redbridge in the FA Trophy and then beating Staines 5-3 in the Ryman League Premier Division, Worthing returned home from Lowestoft, their longest trip of the season, with a third successive win.

Elphick was delighted with his side’s performance and said: “The lads were fantastic and the past week has been the best since I’ve been here.

“Hopefully we can keep pushing on now. We’ve got a settled squad and a settled starting 11 and hopefully we’ll now have a good Christmas and a happy new year.

“We’ve got some really tough games coming up and all we’re doing at the moment is just setting the boys points targets in little three-game spells.

“There’s no point looking too far ahead as we’re six points off the play-offs and six points off the relegation places at the moment, so are still a work in progress.”

Worthing keeper Jack Fagan made an outstanding save at 0-0 away to Lowestoft, which Elphick called a turning point.

Lloyd Dawes scored a spectacular individual goal to put Worthing ahead shortly afterwards when he lifted the ball over two defenders and then fired into the top corner.

Jack Cook rifled home the second when the ball dropped in the penalty area on 56 minutes, before Kane Wills swept home the third after a flowing team move midway through the second half.

Substitute Zack Newton then slotted home the fourth five minutes from time.

WORTHING: Fagan; Hendon, Cook, Heath, Rents; Edwards, Wills, O’Neill, Sparks; Bugiel, Dawes. Subs: Boiling (O’Neill 68), Newton (Dawes 76), Hopkinson, Belward.

