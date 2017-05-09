Mavericks name Evans new manager

Worthing United Football Club have named Matt Evans their new manager.

Evans took temporary charge of the team at the end of last season and helped keep the club in the Southern Combination League Premier Division as they finished 17th.

He guided the under-21 team to finish runners-up in the SCFL under-21 West Division last season and Mavericks chairman Steve Taylor said: "Matt has been at the club for three years. For the first two years he was first-team coach but he wanted to be a manager, so we gave him an opportunity with the under-21s last summer.

"The team had an amazing season and finished runners-up. They did superbly well and brought through a lot of players who went on to play in the first team.

"Matt took caretaker charge with Mark Currier at the end of last season when Simon Funnell decided to move on and he knows a lot of County League footballers.

"Our first aim next season will be to finish higher than this season and with a lot of youngsters at the club, we're excited about the future."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.