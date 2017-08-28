Mavericks seal away success at Arundel

Worthing United Football Club claimed their second Southern Combination League Premier Division win of the season earlier today.

First half efforts from Kieran Deacon and Matt Hards helped Mavericks to a 2-1 triumph over Arundel at Mill Road.

Deacon and Hards both netted inside the opening half-hour to put United in command. Mullets skipper Josh Biggs pulled one back three minutes after the restart but Matt Evans' side held on for a second win in four league games so far this season.

Mavericks manager Evans was pleased to take all three points and said: "It's nice to get another win. We had to dig deep but we defended well and they didn't cause us too many problems.

"We've taken six points from our opening four games after this result, which is something I'd have taken given the tough start we were handed.

"We did well, took our chances and were worthy winners in the end."

United started the brighter and went ahead after ten minutes. Mavericks forward Paul Elliott lead a quick counter, before playing Deacon in who fired into the roof of the net.

Things got better for Evans' side 13 minutes later as they doubled their lead. Hards was sent clear following a long punt from Rui Buckland, the midfield man rounded James Fernandes and slammed a strike into the bottom corner.

Mullets were out quick in the second, pulling a goal back three minutes after the restart. United's defence failed to clear their lines, with skipper Josh Biggs' first time effort beating Fernandes.

Mavericks stood firm for the remainder and could well have won by a more convincing margin.

Fernandes was at full stretch to keep John Buggy's goalbound strike out 15 minutes from time. Substitute Kris Harding saw his attempted chip tipped wide by Fernandes as it ended 2-1.

Arundel assistant manager Ryan Pharo was disappointed with his side's efforts and said: "I was confident coming into the game but unfortunately things didn't go our way. We let in two sloppy goals and that is what has cost us.

"We pushed and gave it everything after pulling one back early in the second but credit to Worthing United they were hard to break down."

Arundel host Saltdean United in the league on Saturday, while Mavericks go to Chichester City.

ARUNDEL: Fernandes; Lofting, Dudas, Griffin, Bunker, Hunter; Jarvis, A.Biggs, Sparks; Amoo, J.Biggs. Subs: Burt (Hunter, 85), Mottershead, D.Towers.

WORTHING UNITED: Buckland; Patching, Fuller, Allan, Griffiths; Stideford; Deacon, Hards, Nagle, Buggy; Elliott. Subs: Harding (Hards, 83), Evans, Thasarath, Chellel (Patching, 50).