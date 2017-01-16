Meeney: FA Trophy draw an added incentive for Worthing

Worthing Football Club joint boss Jon Meeney says the potential of another home tie in the FA Trophy third round will give his side an added incentive.

Worthing drew 2-2 at home to National League Sutton United in the second round on Saturday and the winners of the replay will entertain another National League side, Boreham Wood, in the third round on February 4.

A 1,398 crowd turned out to watch Worthing's match with Sutton and Meeney is relishing the prospect of another bumper crowd at Woodside Road.

He said: "It's an added incentive for us to play another higher level side at home.

"The boys will be motivated anyway going to Sutton for the replay but this just gives that little added incentive.

"There will be challenges going to Sutton for the replay but we're fearless as a management team and group of players going into any game."

Before the replay with Sutton on January 24, Worthing travel to Eastbourne Borough in the Sussex Senior Cup tomorrow and then entertain Leiston in the Ryman League Premier Division on Saturday.

Meeney said: "It's a busy week and games have been coming thick and fast since the start of the season.

"We'll look at recovery and preparation for the game tomorrow and will put a squad out that will perform to a high level. The league is a massive priority and with games coming Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, it's important to get the balance right but we'll treat any game with the respect it deserves."

Midfielder Brannon O'Neill is back available after a three-game ban for tomorrow's match at Eastbourne Borough, while winger Zack Newton (illness) will be assessed at the end of the week.

Defender Jack Cook has been ruled out for between four to six weeks with the knee injury he sustained in last week's 5-0 win over Canvey Island.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!