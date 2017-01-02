Meeney frustrated following draw with rivals Bognor

Worthing Football Club joint-manager Jon Meeney looked back on his side’s Ryman League Premier Division draw with rivals Bognor and said: “I think we deserved the victory.”

Omar Bugiel netted six minutes after the restart to cancel out Jimmy Wild’s first half strike as Worthing earned a 1-1 home draw against the league leaders.

As well as Bugiel’s effort, he also saw a strike well saved by Rocks stopper Dan Lincoln, before hitting a post in a dominant second half showing.

The draw means Meeney’s team are unbeaten in 11 matches in all competitions, though, he was left a little annoyed Worthing could not score a derby victory and avenge a 5-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.

He said: “We’re happy to keep our unbeaten run going but after the second half we are a little frustrated not to take all three points, which I think we would have deserved.

“We wanted to win the game, we strive for perfection and it was important we posed our strengths. As the game wore on, we were definitely in it and we should probably have taken it.”

After ending the year in fine style, Meeney is now hopeful Worthing can continue their good form in 2017.

Next up, is a trip to second-bottom Grays Athletic on Saturday, before basement boys Canvey Island visit Woodside Road three days later.

Despite both currently occupying lowly league positions, Meeney won’t be taking anything for granted in both matches.

He added: “The unbeaten run shows how far we have come and we have to take real confidence from that. I think it shows the development of our group but also as a management team we are always learning, we’ve now got to use this as a reference point going into the second half of the season.

“No game in this league is a given you have got to earn the right whether that be home or away. We have got to make sure we are best prepared, we recover well, then prepare well, give every opposition in this league respect and make sure we leave no stone unturned in our preparation.”

