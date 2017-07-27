Midfield duo depart Worthing

Worthing Football Club lost two squad members ahead of their Bostik League Premier Division campaign yesterday.

Midfield pairing Louis Clark and Ross Edwards both made manager Gary Elphick aware of their decision to leave the club.

Wideman Clark cited increased work commitments as the main reason behind his choice to move on, while personal reasons have forced Edwards to go.

Worthing's loss was Southern Combination League Division 1 side Steyning Town's gain as he completed a move to them but Edwards is not expected to play anywhere else for at least a season.

Mackerels manager Elphick was sad to see the pair move on and said: "If I'm honest, I'm gutted both of them have gone. Louis (Clark) does a lot of football analysis and without a guaranteed starting spot he didn't want to commit for next season.

"Ross (Edwards) is one I'm really gutted about. I had a lot of time for him but he's just said the love for football is not there at the minute.

"Hopefully with a year or two out of the game he'll rediscover that love and come back to us."

In more positive news, Worthing are expecting to complete two new signings before Saturday's home pre-season friendly with Horsham (3pm).

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan is due to sign on this evening, while Ebbsfleet United right-back Ollie Bolding looks set to join on a season-long loan.

Following the departures of both Clark and Edwards, Elphick believes there could be at least another addition before the season start a week on Saturday.

He added: "Lucas (Covolan) and Ollie (Bolding) should both be Worthing players this side of the weekend. With Louis and Ross no longer around, there could potentially be another coming in.

"Ross moving on does leave us a little light in central midfield areas, if either Kane (Wills) or Kershaney (Samuels) were to get injured we'd be a little light.

"I need to sit down and have a chat with the board and see what may be possible in terms of budget."

