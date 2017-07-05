Midfielder Reed joins Norwich on loan from Southampton

Worthing-based midfielder Harrison Reed has today joined Norwich City on a season-long loan from Southampton.

The 22-year-old, who played for Worthing Rebels and Worthing Minors before joining Saints, signed a new four-and-a-half year contract with Saints last December.

Reed attended Durrington High School and will now join up with Championship side Norwich as they attempt to return to the Premier League next season.

Speaking to www.canaries.co.uk, Reed said: "I’ve been at Southampton for a long time and this is my first loan move. I’m really excited to come down here, get everything sorted and head to Ireland to meet the lads.

"It’s important to integrate yourself as quickly as possible. It’s also important for me to learn how the coach wants me to play so I can make the changes to my game to adapt to that."

