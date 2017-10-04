Midson leaves it late to deny Worthing first win

Jack Midson's header three minutes in to second half stoppage-time denied Worthing Football Club a first victory of the season at Nyewood Lane this evening.

Midson's goal cancelled out Ben Pope's headed effort 20 minutes from time as Worthing were held to a 1-1 Bostik League Premier Division draw by Leatherhead.

Worthing manager Adam Hinshelwood - in his third game since returning to the club - looked on course to guide his team to a first league triumph at the 12th time of asking.

Heading in to stoppage-time in the second half Worthing lead, only for Midson to pop up and deny the home side all three points.

Worthing remain bottom after picking up just a second Bostik League Premier point of the season, with a crucial trip to place-above Tooting & Mitcham United to come on Saturday.

Worthing made four changes from the team that were beaten by Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday. Louis Clark, Matt Boiling, Reece Meekums and Kershaney Samuels all made way for Jared Rance - handed his second Worthing debut after joining from East Preston on Monday - Charlie Williamson, Reece Hallard and Henry Watson.

Neither goalkeeper was tested in a quiet opening 20-minute spell, before good defensive work saw Leatherhead denied. Niall McManus and D-Sean Theobalds exchanged passes, with the former seeing his goalbound strike blocked by Henry Watson after 23 minutes.

The Tanners had the ball in the net two minutes later, only to be denied by the lineman's offside flag. Sammy Moore's free-kick was put back across goal by Jerry Nnamani, which Jack Midson stuck away but his goal was ruled out.

Worthing were seeing a lot of the ball, though, they were failing to threaten in the final third. New signing Rance and Harvey Sparks combined down the left, then the latter saw his fierce shot strike the side-netting.

McManus fluffed a glorious chance to fire Leatherhead in front ten minutes prior to the interval. Great work from Theobalds saw him pull back for the arriving McManus but his scuffed effort was cleared by Sam Rents.

Ben Pope then spurned a perfect opportunity to fire Worthing ahead moments before the break. Alfie Young's pass sent him clear, he then dinked over the onrushing Zaki Oualah. though, Nnamani recovered to clear off-the-line.

Worthing goalkeeper Lucas Covolan pulled off a fine save at full stretch to keep the scores level on the hour. Yannis Ambroisine's bullet header looked destined to go in but Covolan kept it out.

A quick move from Leatherhead saw them come close once more six minutes later. Sean Clohessy, Theobalds and McManus were all involved with the latter's shot blocked by Young.

Worthing had lacked a killer edge in front of goal, before their opener 19 minutes from the end. Debutant Rance delivered a superb cross, which Pope met and headed past Oualah.

The Tanners piled the pressure on in the closing stages and got a late leveller. Clohessy's cross picked out Midson, whose header found the bottom corner three minutes in to second half stoppage-time to deny Worthing their first win of the season.

WORTHING: Covolan; Young, Watson, Rents; Williamson, Edwards, Hallard, Sparks; Rance, Pope, Pamment. Subs: Mann (Williamson, 88), Samuels (Edwards, 86), Meekums (Pamment, 77), Boiling.