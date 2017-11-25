Moss strikes late to deny Worthing victory

Ryan Moss struck seven minutes in to second half stoppage-time to prevent Worthing Football Club from picking up just a third Bostik League Premier Division win of the season this afternoon.

Efforts from centre-half Alfie Young and substitute Jimmy Wild - his first Worthing goal - had seen the home side comeback from a goal down to lead, only for Moss to level late on as Harrow Borough snatched a 2-2 draw at Woodside Road.

Omartayo Coker picked up what looked a nasty looking injury in the aftermath of Wild's leveller ten minutes from the end. He was eventually stretchered off after eight minutes of treatment, which would allow Moss to strike a late, late leveller.

Referee Damith Bandara penalised Worthing goalkeeper Lucas Covolan for failing to release the ball within six seconds, with an indirect free-kick awarded and Moss fired low in to the net to deny Worthing after 97 minutes.

Worthing remain rooted to the bottom after the draw, four points from Harlow Town and safety having played a game more.

Worthing made two changes from the team that drew with Leiston last time out. Midfielder Jesse Starkey was handed his debut after joining on a one-month loan deal from League 1 Gillingham yesterday, while Harvey Sparks also came in for Reece Hallard and Reuben Schneider.

Neither side threatened in the early stages, before Darren Budd was nearly punished for giving away possession after 12 minutes.

Budd lost the ball to Bajram Pashaj, who continued his run but curled an effort just wide.

Worthing continued to give the ball away cheaply and were fortunate not to go a goal down after Kieron Pamment gave it away on 15 minutes. Pamment's attempted pass went straight to Ryan Moss, he then found Pashaj, whose tame strike was straight at Lucas Covolan.

The home side persisted with trying to find frontman Ben Pope early but Harrow were dealing with any threats comfortably.

Jared Rance went on a mazy run, cutting in from the right-hand side - evading two tackles - before firing a shot straight at Melvin Minter on 32 minutes as Worthing looked for something to spark them in to life.

Worthing were slow out of the blocks after the restart, falling behind after 51 minutes.

Kurtis Cumberbatch's corner found its way to centre-half Shaun Preddie and he poked past Covolan.

Worthing were not behind for long, though, getting level four minutes later. Darren Budd's powerful strike was parried by Minter, with Young able to fire home the rebound.

Getting level seemed to spark the home side in to life as Pamment and Pope both went close with efforts before the hour mark.

Harrow still looked a threat going forward and Worthing were fortunate not to fall behind for a second time 17 minutes from the end. Michael Bryan's clever effort with the outside of his right struck a post and went wide.

Reece Meekums continued causing Harrow problems down the right. Good work saw him find some room, before picking out Harvey Sparks but his powerful strike was dealt with by Minter on 76 minutes.

The turnaround was complete ten minutes from time as substitute Wild struck. Rents' superb free-kick delivery found Wild, whose flicked header found the net.

Coker took a nasty looking knock as Wild fired Worthing level and he was down receiving treatment for eight minutes before being stretchered off.

Harrow pressed for a leveller and went close through Moss after 93 minutes. Cumberbatch's cross picked out an unmarked Moss, whose header failed to find the target.

Worthing could not hold out as Harrow levelled four minutes later. Covolan was penalised for failing to release the ball within six seconds, with an indirect free-kick awarded, which Moss fired low past Worthing's goalkeeper as they were forced to settle for a point.

Worthing travel to Kingstonian in the league on Wednesday.

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Young, Rents; Meekums, Budd, Starkey, Sparks; Rance, Pamment; Pope. Subs: Schneider, Watson (Rance, 93), O'Sullivan, Mott, Wild (Pope, 67).