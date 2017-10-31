Mugridge hoping to turn Ferring's fortunes around

Dave Mugridge insists he can turn things around at Ferring Football Club.

The 29-year-old has been appointed manager of Ferring - currently bottom of the Southern Combination League - after the departures of joint bosses Carl Stocker and Mark Burgess earlier in the month.

Mugridge’s only previous taste of management came with Brighton, Worthing and District League side Hangleton, so this is his first stint as a boss in SCFL football.

Ferring, who have won just one of their last 43 competitive fixtures in all competitions, have had a turbulent 18 months.

Scheduled matches at Rustington and Upper Beeding in the past two weeks have been conceded, with Ferring unable to raise a team but Mugridge has every confidence he can propel them up the table.

He said: “I’ve been interested in taking charge at Ferring for a while, it’s nice to finally be appointed manager.

“Myself and Deane (Culver; Ferring chairman ) have had conversations in the past but things haven’t worked out.

“I really enjoyed my time with Hangleton but we grew the club so quickly. Here at Ferring I’ve got a chance with an SCFL team and I want to help turn this club around.

“It’s been a difficult season or so for everyone involved but I’m hopeful the squad I assemble can cope at this level.”

Since taking charge on Monday, Mugridge admits his phone has been non-stop.

The new Ferring manager is looking to give several players currently plying their trade at Brighton, Worthing and District League standard a chance at a higher level.

Mugridge has no doubts he will be able to assemble a squad capable of getting off the bottom of the league.

Several signings are expected to be completed in the coming days, ahead of Saturday’s home league clash with third-from-bottom Lancing United.

Mugridge added: “The problem isn’t whether we can get a team out, I think it’s an issue of getting too big of a squad now.

“It’s never nice for any team not to be able to raise a team but I hope that never happens in my time at the club.

“Lancing United are only a couple of places above us in the table, so we know how big that one will be on Saturday.

“A chunk of the season has gone already, all I can do is put a team together which I feel is able to compete at this level.”