Negotiations still on-going for Worthing manager's job

Worthing Football Club remain hopeful a new manager will be in place by the weekend but will not rush into an appointment.

The club have received a lot of interest for the job since Gary Elphick resigned earlier this month and are still processing applications.

Worthing still have two preferred candidates for the role, one of whom they have spoken to, and while their preference is for a manager to be in place for Saturday's match at Wingate, they say it is not critical as they want to get the right man.

Worthing managing director Calvin Buckland said: "This is a really crucial appointment for us and we have to get the right person in, so we won't be rushed into it.

"John Lock, Aarran Racine and Zaki Rahman are doing a goob job of steadying the ship and building confidence and will continue to help out where needed."

Worthing fought back from 2-0 down at half-time to draw 2-2 with Staines yesterday.

Lock is set to continue in his role as caretaker manager for tomorrow's trip to Shoreham in the Velocity Trophy first round.