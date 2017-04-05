‘No animosity’ as joint boss Meeney leaves Worthing

Jon Meeney insists there is no animosity after leaving his role as Worthing Football Club joint manager with immediate effect.

Gary Elphick has taken over as sole first-team manager, with Matt Piper promoted from coach to assistant manager.



Meeney and Elphick took over as joint managers in the summer of 2015 and guided Worthing to promotion from the Ryman League South Division play-offs in their first season. The club are mid-table in the Premier Division this season and, while disappointed to leave, Meeney is now hoping to move forward and fulfil his football ambitions.



He said: “The decision was in agreement between all behind the scenes at Worthing and I’ve left with immediate effect. It’s important for Gary to implement his ideas and plans for next season now.



“After I’ve had time to reflect, hopefully I will fulfil a role at a first team as coach or manager and begin a new chapter in my career.



“Anyone who knows me knows I love coaching players and preparing a team Monday to Friday for a game at the weekend or midweek.



“It is disappointing to be leaving, after two years of the five-year plan George Dowell and the board set out. But I’m leaving the club in a better position than when I came in and I’m sure the club will continue to progress under the leadership of Gary Elphick, with Matt Piper and Mick Fogden.



“There’s no animosity, I’m fully behind Gary and we’re very good friends off the pitch. We’re both ready to be our own man, we’re both knowledgeable and have our own different styles and it’s important to have one focal point.



“I’ll now take a step back, self-reflect and review what went well. I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my career, hopefully I’ll continue moving forward and reach my ambitions.”



On his aims for the future, Meeney said: “I want to manage as high as possible and be preparing a team from Monday to Friday.



“This has been part of the journey in my career in a first-team environment and I want to be in the pro game, either coaching or managing.”



On his highlights at Worthing, Meeney said: “In our first year as joint managers and in the first year of the new ownership at the club, it has to be getting promoted.



“There’s also the FA Trophy run this season and we handed 20 players from the youth team their first-team debut, while the crowds are also back at Woodside Road.



“I had a good relationship with the fans and I’d like to place on record my thanks for their continued support.”



Meeney is set to continue as head of football development for the Worthing Development Centre and will be back working at the club next week.



In a statement, Worthing said: “The club is saddened to be losing Jon but wishes him every success on his continued journey in football.



“The board would like to place on record its deep respect and appreciation for the hard work and dedication Jon has shown during his years with the club.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!