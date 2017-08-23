No update on Worthing's pitch issue

Worthing Football Club's pitch issue is still on-going and there is no update to announce.

Worthing are playing their first five Bostik League Premier Division games away after the 3G pitch at Woodside Road failed three FIFA test certification inspections this summer.

The issue is now in FIFA's hands and Worthing have been asked not to make any comment while the case is on-going.

As things currently stand, Worthing will play home matches at Bognor from September onwards until the pitch issue at Woodside Road is resolved.