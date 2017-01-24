Non League football set for a shake-up?

A proposed restructure of the Non League pyramid could in place for the 2018/19 season.

Clubs at Step 3 and 4 level of the pyramid - which is Ryman Premier and South, among others - were told at a mid-season meeting two weeks ago about the proposal.

The current structure

The contents of the proposal are not yet public but we understand extra divisions could be introduced.

The proposed changes, we understand, could mean limited relegation at the end of the 2017/18 season, while extra promotion places could be up for grabs at Step 5 level, which includes the Southern Combination League. Ground grading criteria will also have to be reassessed.

Horsham YM boss Peter Buckland told us: "There is a whispered shake up in the Ryman League, creating an extra league potentially, I've been told. It's only a whisper at the moment but you've only got to finish reasonably high in the SCFL table next season, top four or five maybe, and you get promoted."

Burgess Hill chairman and Isthmian League director Kevin Newell said: "There are lots of changes to the structural changes in the football pyramid in the melting pot and probably by the end of this month we will know what those changes are, there will be announcements thereafter."