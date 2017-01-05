Omar should only leave for a professional team - Elphick

Worthing Football Club joint manager Gary Elphick believes Omar Bugiel should only leave the club if an offer from a professional side comes in.

The German striker has been in outstanding form and scored 20 goals for Worthing this season, which has led to some reports linking him with Championship side Rotherham and National League team Dagenham & Redbridge.



Bugiel was a hot topic of conversation at Worthing's mid-season Fans' Forum last night and when asked by a fan if the forward was going to leave Worthing, Elphick said: "Nothing concrete has come to the club, so until then he's a Worthing player.



"My advice to him is to wait for a solid offer to come because his next move, I feel, has to be one where he's full-time and to a professional outfit as he's one of the best talents I've seen in non-league football for a long time.



"He'd be lowering himself if he goes to join a part-time team, other than Worthing. He's defnitely getting the best coaching here and he should just sit tight and wait for something solid to come through.



"Until that time, we've got to make sure we're still moving forward on the pitch."



Joint manager Jon Meeney added: "There's no plans for Omar to leave. The lad's performance levels this year have been consistent but we sometimes forget he missed 15 games last season, so he hasn't actually played a consistent season.



"He's a Worthing player. My message to football clubs and agents out there is respect Worthing Football Club but first and foremost respect Omar.



"We spoke to him about a month ago and he was a little bit unsettled because all the rumours and talk were new to him and it's new to Worthing Football Club to a degree.

"But he's got his head down, concentrated on playing, let his feet to the talking and he enjoys being a Worthing Football Club player.



"He's not unhappy, he loves it here and working with the management team and players. Rumours can sometimes be a distraction, let Omar be Omar and if we do that then we're going to have a side than can continue the run that we're on.



"Let's appreciate having Omar as Worthing player. Me message for everyone is stop talking and really enjoy him being here because sometimes you're a long time missed.

"He's a Worthing player and we'll do everything to keep him here until it's right."



On potential new signings, Elphick said: "I'm really happy with the squad but we'd be dumb if we're not looking. There's a couple of targets Jon and I have spoken about so we can act quick if Omar was to go."

