One more win may be enough for Mavericks boss Funnell

Worthing United picked up a vital 2-0 against AFC Uckfield Town on Saturday.

And boss Simon final believes they may only need one more win to guarantee safety.

Worthing United line up for a free kick against AFC Uckfield.

The win gave The Mavericks a five point cushion between them and Uckfield, who are fourth-from bottom.

Funnell said: “It gives us a little bit fo a gap but we have got some to play. It’s in our hands really.”

United travel to Hassocks on Saturday, who are on a run of five straight home wins. And Funnell knows a draw would be a good result there.

He said: “It will obviously be a tough game as they have hit a bit of form and signed a few good players.

Worthing players celebrate. Picture by Derek Martin

“They have made some good signings like Charlie Pitcher and Jack Rowe-Hurst.

“They are a good side now. We are on 37 points now and maybe one more win will do it. Looking at the atble 40 points might be enough.”

Funnell’s men then face Arundel before a tough last three games against Newhaven, Eastbourne Town and Littlehampton.

Funnell said: “We’d like to be able to get as many points as we can in the next two fixtures.

“They are two teams that are beatable and we are in a little bit of form ourselves. We are playing alright at the moment.

“We just have to keep our little run going.

“If we pick up a point against Hassocks and it would a good point and another point closer to safety.

Against Uckfield, Josh Fuller scored with a sweetly-hit shot seven years out to give United the lead after just 11 minutes.

Funnell added: “It was a great start for us.

But they had to wait until the 85th minute to seal the win with a second goal.

Good build up play saw a Owen Callaghan get behind the Uckfield defence and he set up Matthew Hards to finish well on the bobbily pitch.

Funnell said: “It was a good weekend and it’s been a good last few weekends to be honest.

“We have done really well over the last month or so.

“We had a three or four missing at the weekend but hopefully we will have a full squad to choose from for Hassocks.”

Worthing: Stroomberg, Fuller, Gregory, Robinson, Funnell, Betancourt, Hards, Foster, Stideford, Callaghan, Rose.