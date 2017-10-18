Parsons joins Worthing permanently after leaving Rocks

Winger Alex Parsons has joined Worthing on a permanent deal after leaving Bognor.

The 25-year-old had been dual-signed with Worthing and National South Bognor, who he announced he had left earlier this week.

Parsons has netted two goals in as many games for Worthing this season and boss Adam Hinshelwood feels he will be a valuable player, on and off the pitch.

Terms between the player and club were agreed this week and Hinshelwood said: “We’re hoping Alex will be available for most of our games, although it will depend a bit on his work commitments.

“Hopefully he’ll be in the squad on Saturday as he’s been brilliant when he’s played for us this season and is good to have around in the dressing room.

“He’s been quality on and off the pitch, has been fully committed and whole hearted.

“He’s also played a number of games at this level and got promoted with Bognor last season.”

Young defender Joel Colbran has also joined Worthing from SCFL Premier Division side Loxwood.