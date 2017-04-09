Point edges Worthing closer to safety

Worthing Football Club moved a point closer to Ryman League Premier Division safety on Saturday.

For a second week in succession at Woodside Road, Worthing were held to a 0-0 draw - this time fourth-bottom Kingstonian were the opposition.

Chances were at a premium in the clash with Tom Cadman having to clear an Alan Inns header off-the-line in the first-half to prevent Worthing from falling to defeat.

A point for Gary Elphick’s side sees them remain seven points clear of Kingstonian in the final relegation spot with just three games to go.

Lloyd Dawes made his return from a hamstring injury as a 58th-minute substitute and boss Elphick feels he will add something extra in the final few matches.

He said: “I thought we just about edged it and the work-rate of the players was excellent.

“Lloyd made a difference when he came on, maybe he is the difference we need going forward.”

Elphick took charge of the team for the first time as sole first-team manager following Jon Meeney’s decision to step down as joint boss on Tuesday.

Worthing were quick out of the blocks with Dan Summers wasting a chance inside two minutes.

Harvey Sparks played the frontman in, though, he opted to take a touch rather than shoot first time as the opportunity went.

Dave Herbert broke fro halfway 21 minutes later, drawing two defenders then laying up strike partner Summers, who could only fire straight at Ron Tolfrey in Kingstonian’s goal.

Tom Cadman came to Worthing’s rescue after half-hour.

Alan Inns’ header looked destined for the net, only for the Brighton loanee to clear on the line.

Substitue Dawes was denied by a post with time running out after Tolfrey could only parry out a Kane Wills volley.

Worthing had the woodwork to thanks eight minutes from the end. Charles Banya looped an effort over Kieran Thorp but his effort came back out of the bar and was cleared to safety by Cadman as it ended 0-0.

WORTHING: Thorp; Hendon, Cook, Cadman, Rents; Clark, O’Neill, Wills, Sparks; Herbert, Summers. Subs: Dawes (Herbert, 58), Pope (Summers, 80), Watson, Boiling, Belward.

