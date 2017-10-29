Pope at the double as Worthing progress in FA Trophy

Ben Pope struck twice to ensure Worthing Football Club progressed in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Along with Pope's double, Kieron Pamment headed home late on as Worthing recorded a 3-0 first-round qualifying win over fellow Bostik League Premier Division Lowestoft Town at Woodside Road.

Worthing - who ended a 210-day wait for victory by beating two-divisions lower Lancing 5-0 in the Sussex Senior Cup last Tuesday - made it back-to-back wins for the first time since January.

After reaching the second round of the FA Trophy last season - progressing past National League Dagenham & Redbridge in that run - Worthing pocketed £3,250 in prize money and go in to the hat for Monday's second qualifying round draw.

Worthing made two changes from the team that ended the winless run with a win over near neighbours Lancers. Cup-tied duo Luca Wrightman and Darren Budd made way for Reece Hallard and Jared Rance.

Alex Parsons and Rance had wasted good early openings, before the home side went ahead after 16 minutes.

Worthing celebrate after Ben Pope fired them 2-0 in front on Saturday. Picture by Marcus Hoare

Rance showed superb skill and strength, beating three Lowestoft players, then his deflected cross found Pope to slot home.

Much of the second half was a non-event but Worthing got two late goals to add extra gloss to their cup victory.

Substitute Harvey Sparks picked out Pope and he fired home - making it five goals in his previous two matches - before Pamment made it three late in second half stoppage-time.

Worthing make the trip to Needham Market in the Bostik League Premier Division on Saturday as they go in search of a first league win.

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Young, Rents; Parsons, Ovenden, Hallard, Schneider; Pamment, Rance; Pope. Subs: Meekums (Rance, 77), Sparks (Schneider, 83), Watson, Boiling.