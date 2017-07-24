Progress pleasing Elphick following impressive friendly win

Worthing Football Club boss Gary Elphick was full of praise for his players after they scored a pre-season win at division-higher National League South side Eastbourne Borough on Friday.

A brace from Lloyd Dawes and summer signing Kershaney Samuels' first strike since joining helped Worthing to an impressive 3-1 friendly success.

After a 4-0 home defeat against rivals Bognor earlier in their pre-season programme, Worthing have drawn with National League South Whitehawk and now beaten Eastbourne Borough.

Worthing manager Elphick feels partnerships have been starting to materialise in training and matches, which was reflected in the win over Borough.

He said: "You don't get anything for a friendly win but I was really pleased with how we performed. Partnerships were starting to take shape and I've been impressed with how we've reacted since losing to Bognor.

"I take responsibility for that defeat against Bognor, the shape was totally wrong and they are a good side.

"It was early in pre-season with some new players getting used to things. The win on Friday is another step in the right direction and I'm excited to see where we can go this season."

Potential loan recruit Ollie Bolding started Friday's friendly win at Borough. Another right-back, Rodrigo Mann, is also being looked at by Elphick is and he played 45 minutes in the same game.

Former Whitehawk goalkeeper Lucas Covolan started against Borough, with Worthing manager Elphick impressed by the trio.

He added: "Both Ollie and Rodrigo have done a good job. There will only be scope to get one of those two, so I've got a decision in terms of bringing one in.

"Lucas (Covolan) did a good job aswell and he's been impressive in his time here. I'll have another look at all three on Tuesday and go from there."

Worthing continue their pre-season programme with division-lower Bostik League South Lewes travelling to Woodside Road (7.45pm).

