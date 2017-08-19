Reed's strike leaves Worthing still without a point

Jake Reed got the only goal to condemn Worthing Football Club to a third Bostik League Premier Division defeat from as many matches so far this season earlier today.

Reed's effort three minutes prior to the interval proved enough to earn Lowestoft Town a 1-0 triumph.

Declan Daniels saw a spot-kick come back out of a post earlier in the half but the home side were not made to rue that miss.

Both teams went into the contest without a point, having lost their opening two league matches.

Something had to give and Lowestoft managed to register a victory for the first time in the Bostik League Premier Division this season.

The home side were gifted the chance to go ahead after 16 minutes. Reed was swiped out in the area with a spot-kick awarded, only for Daniels to see his penalty come back out of a post.

Lowestoft were piling the pressure on and Worthing had goalkeeper Lucas Covolan to thank for keeping it level on the half-hour. Daniels, looking to make up for his earlier penalty miss, was through one-on-one with Covolan but the Worthing stopper superbly saved from him.

The home finally went ahead three minutes before the break. Reed was in the right place following a free-kick to fire past Covolan for his second of the season.

Worthing came so close to sneaking a point seven minutes from the end. Left-back Sam Rents' sweet strike cannoned back out of the crossbar as it ended 1-0.

Next up for Worthing is a league trip to Thurrock on Friday (7.45pm).

WORTHING: Covolan; Boulding, Elphick, Young, Rents; Nwachukwu, Edwards, Samuels, Brodie; Nwachukwu, Folkes. Subs: Pope (Nwachukwu, 46), Schneider (Folkes, 46), Boiling (Elphick, 73), Hallard, Buckland.

