Returning Hinshelwood suffers defeat in first game back with Worthing

Adam Hinshelwood saw his Worthing Football Club side let a lead slip as they were sent crashing to defeat in his first game back as manager this evening.

Substitute Noel Mbo netted twice in the second half to help Kingstonian fightback from a goal down to seal a 2-1 Bostik League Premier Division victory over Worthing at Nyewood Lane.

Hinshelwood's second reign as manager got off to a superb start after Alex Parsons - who dual-signed from rivals Bognor earlier in the day - handed them a half-time lead.

Substitute Mbo would spark a turnaround, though, netting twice in three second half minutes to win it for Kingstonian.

The loss leaves Worthing without a win from 12 games in all competitions so far this season and they remain rooted to the bottom of the Bostik League Premier Division having collected just a point so far.

Hinshelwood made one change from the team that lost to Wingate & Finchley last time out for his first game back in charge - with Parsons handed a second Worthing debut - after dual-signing from rivals Bognor Regis.

Worthing were unfortunate not to find themselves ahead inside three minutes. Reece Meekums cut inside and fired a left-foot strike from 25 yards which thundered cannoned off the crossbar.

Meekums was lively early on, nearly teeing up debutant Parsons as Worthing went close again.

His cross was met by a flicked header from Parsons but his effort went just wide of the far post.

Henry Watson was then caught up in a tangle with Kingstonian forward Thomas Derry to cap a busy opening ten minutes. Derry appeared to be clear, before went down under a challenge from Watson, though, referee Mike Desborough waved play on.

Hanolis Gognad's long throw-ins caused Worthing issues on a couple of occasions and Derry should have done better after heading wide from his throw six minutes later.

The home side continued to look dangerous in attack, going ahead after three minutes after the half-hour. Ben Pope's pass slipped debutant Parsons in behind, who drilled a shot past Rob Tolfrey into the bottom corner.

Worthing goalkeeper Lucas Covolan had a lucky escape two minutes prior to the interval, after fumbling a free-kick, he was fortunate the ball fell safe and gathered at the second time of asking.

A mistake from Sam Rents was nearly punished three minutes after the restart. Rents let a ball run loose, which was pounced upon by Alex Fiddes, whose fierce drive struck the stanchion.

Fiddes corner was flicked agonisingly wide from Haysman to give Worthing a warning 20 minutes later.

Kingstonian were level less than two minutes through substitute Noel Mbo. After picking up a loose ball, Derry chipped the onrushing Covolan and his shot was touched home on the goalline by Mbo.

The turnaround was then complete 17 minutes from the end. Mbo's thunderbolt from the edge of the area nestled in the bottom corner.

Kingstonian could have added a third in the closing stages but for a couple of smart saves from Covolan as Hinshelwood fell to defeat in his second reign back at the club.

WORTHING: Covolan; Williamson, Watson, Boiling, Rents; Meekums, Samuels, Hallard, O'Sullivan; Parsons, Pope. Subs: Rolph, Sparks (Meekums, 65), Edwards (Hallard, 78), Mann (Williamson, 65), Minter.