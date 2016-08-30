Rocks defeat is Meeney’s worst day in football

Jon Meeney is looking for a reaction from his Worthing Football Club side after his worst day in football at local rivals Bognor Regis yesterday.

In front of a 1,006 crowd, Worthing crashed to a 5-0 defeat in the first league meeting between the sides since 2012. Rocks led 2-0 at half-time and Worthing were down to ten men at the break as Zack Newton was sent off – Worthing felt harshly – for violent conduct.

Bognor ran in three more goals in the second half to compound a miserable weekend for Worthing, after they had lost their first game of the season 1-0 at home to Grays Athletic on Saturday.

Worthing joint manager Meeney said: “That is probably going to be my worst day in football as it was a terrible display by everyone.

“It was our worst day in management and it will probably be some of our players worst day of their careers.

“Bognor were better than us in every aspect and everything went wrong. There were no positives – you can’t get beaten 5-0 and have any positives, it was a poor display by all.

“It was a bad day for the club as a whole – the staff, players and fans and no one is hurting more than I am.

“We’ve got to see it long-term, though, and it could end up being our best day in football as there are lots of learning curves.

“We’ve got to react as soon as possible. In our opening six games, we’ve shown our brilliant side, bad side and worst side. The first three games were very good but the Leatherhead, Grays and Bognor games have been very bad and we’ve got to snap out of it.”

Goals from Thomas Byrne and Ollie Pearce put Bognor 2-0 up, before Newton was dismissed after he tangled with Sami El-Abd.

James Fraser, with two – his second a goal of the season contender – and Dylan Barnett added further goals after the break.

Worthing hope there is video footage from Newton’s red card on Monday and could then appeal the decision, otherwise he will miss three games.

Worthing host Carshalton, who are second in the South Division, in the FA Cup first qualifying round on Saturday and Meeney is expecting a response from his side.

He said: “If we don’t address the areas we need to and don’t turn up with the right attitude, we will get beaten.

“We need to make sure we deliver and react in the right way.”