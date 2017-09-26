Rocks midfielder rejoins Worthing

Bognor Regis midfielder Alex Parsons has dual-signed with former club Worthing.

Parsons, 25, played for Worthing back in 2014 and has rejoined his old side.

The winger will play under Adam Hinshelwood, the manager when he was last at Woodside Road, after he was officially unveiled as their new boss yesterday.

Parsons was not included in the squad for Rocks' 2-2 home National League South draw with Gloucester City on Saturday.

Worthing take on Kingstonian in a Bostik League Premier Division clash at Bognor's Nyewood Lane home this evening (7.45pm).