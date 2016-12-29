Rocks revenge not on Worthing’s mind

Gary Elphick says Worthing will not be looking for revenge when they host local rivals Bognor Regis on Monday.

Worthing entertain the Rocks - who they lost 5-0 to in August – after a home clash with sixth-placed Tonbridge Angels on Saturday.

Elphick is looking forward to the two matches at Woodside Road and said: “They’re both big games and we can’t just look forward to the Bognor one.

“We can’t go out looking for revenge against Bognor as then emotions can take over your football.

“We’ve got to set up the right way, concentrate on ourselves and we’ll be fine.

“If we come out unscathed from these two games, we’ve got a platform to work with in the second half of the season.”

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3pm, with Monday’s match a 1pm start. Parking is available at Worthing High School for both games and fans are asked to park there, rather than on the streets around the ground.

