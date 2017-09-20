Rudwick's hat-trick sees Lancers past Steyning

George Rudwick hit a hat-trick to help Lancing Football Club reach round three of the Sussex RUR Charity Cup last night.

Along with Rudwick’s treble, Alex Fair and Luke Donaldson - his second in as many matches - ensured Lancers romped to an emphatic 5-1 second-round success over division-lower Southern Combination League Division 1 Steyning Town.

The tie, which was due to take place at The Shooting Field, had to be moved to Lancing’s Culver Road base with Steyning’s under-18 team in FA Youth Cup action.

After seeing off Town in the Peter Bentley Cup earlier in the season, Lancers saw knocked Steyning out of the cup for a second time.

Lancing manager John Sharman said: “It was a really pleasing evening and some of the football we played at times was excellent.

“I wanted a result after what was a disappointing result and performance on Saturday, which is exactly what I got.

“Some of the goals were exceptional as was the football on display from my team. It was a good night for both myself and the team.”

“They (Steyning) insisted we used the away changing room as it was a ‘home’ game for them, so they were trying to get any edge they could.

“We had a close game with them in the cup earlier on in the season and the team they put out looked stronger, which was quite concerning.

“The way we started was exactly what I wanted and to be three goals up by half time put us in the box seat. It’s nice to be in the next round.”

Lancing flew out of the blocks and were three goals to the good inside the half-hour.

Rudwick got his first after eight minutes, Fair made it two six minutes later, before Rudwick rounded off the first half scoring eight minutes prior to the interval.

Donaldson added a fourth on the hour to all but end Steyning’s hopes of progressing.

Rudwick completed his hat-trick six minutes from time but Chad Milner pulled back a late consolation.

LANCING: D’Cruz; Marsh, Bygraves, Sharman, Clayman; Rudwick, Williamson, E.Finney; Aguiar, Fair, Donaldson. Subs: Sibanda (Fair), Tredrea (Donaldson), Spinks (E.Finney), Berry.