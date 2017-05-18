Search

RUMOUR MILL: Chelsea make £55m bid for PSG's Verratti | Ranieri favourite to take over at Watford | Spurs in talks with Juve over Brazil right-back Alves | Celtic linked with summer move for Delph | Barcelona interested in Sissoko

